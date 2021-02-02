Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) on Track to Reach $11.00 in a Year

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE: SOI) is 15.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $14.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The SOI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.88% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -17.38% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.39, the stock is -1.30% and 9.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.19% at the moment leaves the stock 28.14% off its SMA200. SOI registered -18.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.57.

The stock witnessed a 13.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.90%, and is -4.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.04% over the week and 5.62% over the month.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) has around 245 employees, a market worth around $428.47M and $140.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 586.88. Profit margin for the company is -9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 108.67% and -34.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.50%).

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $22.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 4.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -64.70% in year-over-year returns.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Top Institutional Holders

152 institutions hold shares in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI), with 911.06k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.07% while institutional investors hold 82.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.79M, and float is at 28.74M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 79.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.51 million shares valued at $15.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.47% of the SOI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $11.86 million to account for 6.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. which holds 1.52 million shares representing 5.13% and valued at over $9.64 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 1.37 million with a market value of $8.67 million.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BURKE JAMES R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BURKE JAMES R sold 7,305 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 08 at a price of $7.31 per share for a total of $53400.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12643.0 shares.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (SOI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oil States International Inc. (OIS) that is trading -47.50% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.62% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.