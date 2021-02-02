Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) turns bullish with gain of 7.81 points

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) is 20.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.14 and a high of $325.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The STMP stock was last observed hovering at around $228.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.81% off its average median price target of $358.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.1% off the consensus price target high of $415.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.55% higher than the price target low of $340.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $236.12, the stock is 8.00% and 14.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 9.95% off its SMA200. STMP registered 216.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.28%.

The stock witnessed a 13.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.94%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.51% over the week and 4.22% over the month.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) has around 1313 employees, a market worth around $4.53B and $712.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.26 and Fwd P/E is 32.19. Profit margin for the company is 21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.83% and -27.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stamps.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.38 with sales reaching $188.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -63.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.10% in year-over-year returns.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Top Institutional Holders

382 institutions hold shares in Stamps.com Inc. (STMP), with 686.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.77% while institutional investors hold 94.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.83M, and float is at 17.55M with Short Float at 5.79%. Institutions hold 90.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.68 million shares valued at $646.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the STMP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.87 million shares valued at $449.9 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 5.45% and valued at over $239.5 million, while Lord Abbett & Co holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 0.67 million with a market value of $160.36 million.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) Insider Activity

A total of 212 insider transactions have happened at Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 163 and purchases happening 49 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jones James Nathan, the company’s CEO of subsidiary ShipStation. SEC filings show that Jones James Nathan sold 39,059 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $242.47 per share for a total of $9.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 544.0 shares.

Stamps.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 26 that Jones James Nathan (CEO of subsidiary ShipStation) sold a total of 14,143 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 26 and was made at $240.15 per share for $3.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 544.0 shares of the STMP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 25, Jones James Nathan (CEO of subsidiary ShipStation) disposed off 21,829 shares at an average price of $240.13 for $5.24 million. The insider now directly holds 544 shares of Stamps.com Inc. (STMP).

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading 186.09% up over the past 12 months. Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is 145.87% up on the 1-year trading charts.