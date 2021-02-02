Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Tarena International Inc. (NASDAQ: TEDU) is 0.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $5.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The TEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $3.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $34.41 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.08% off the consensus price target high of $34.41 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.08% higher than the price target low of $34.41 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.07, the stock is -0.47% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.33% at the moment leaves the stock 28.95% off its SMA200. TEDU registered 34.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1375 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2364.

The stock witnessed a -2.85% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 56.63%, and is -3.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 104.67% and -42.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (339.90%).

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 5.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tarena International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.50% in year-over-year returns.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in Tarena International Inc. (TEDU), with 7.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.20% while institutional investors hold 33.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.44M, and float is at 41.48M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 2.43 million shares valued at $4.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the TEDU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.61 million shares valued at $1.07 million to account for 1.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT Financial LLC which holds 99320.0 shares representing 0.20% and valued at over $0.17 million, while Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 0.19% of the shares totaling 91540.0 with a market value of $0.16 million.

Tarena International Inc. (TEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 42.43% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -57.52% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.