The decline in The Cato Corporation (CATO) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) is 13.97% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.07 and a high of $17.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The CATO stock was last observed hovering at around $11.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.48% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 52.48% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.93, the stock is 2.13% and 16.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -3.87% at the moment leaves the stock 26.19% off its SMA200. CATO registered -31.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 52.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.28.

The stock witnessed a 17.65% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 79.77%, and is -6.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.91% over the month.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) has around 10060 employees, a market worth around $247.56M and $610.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.07% and -37.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cato Corporation (CATO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cato Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in The Cato Corporation (CATO), with 1.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.41% while institutional investors hold 83.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.68M, and float is at 19.81M with Short Float at 6.32%. Institutions hold 78.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.5 million shares valued at $27.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.53% of the CATO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.62 million shares valued at $12.63 million to account for 7.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.48 million shares representing 6.98% and valued at over $11.56 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 4.21% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $6.96 million.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at The Cato Corporation (CATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

The Cato Corporation (CATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading 80.74% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.4% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.02 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.41.