The incline in Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE: FLY) is -1.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.41 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.18% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -8.0% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.72, the stock is -1.11% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 27.10% off its SMA200. FLY registered -43.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.83.

The stock witnessed a -4.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 60.93%, and is -1.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.14% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.62 and Fwd P/E is 10.35. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 185.04% and -48.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.40%).

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fly Leasing Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $64.31M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 147.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -58.30% in year-over-year returns.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY) Top Institutional Holders

84 institutions hold shares in Fly Leasing Limited (FLY), with 5.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.35% while institutional investors hold 68.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.48M, and float is at 26.54M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 55.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with over 2.77 million shares valued at $20.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.96% of the FLY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 2.57 million shares valued at $18.64 million to account for 8.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 1.06 million shares representing 3.42% and valued at over $7.68 million, while Mangrove Partners holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $5.16 million.

Fly Leasing Limited (FLY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AeroCentury Corp. (ACY) that is trading 139.63% up over the past 12 months. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is 94.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.03% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.3 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.54.