The incline in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is 17.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.58 and a high of $130.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXF stock was last observed hovering at around $119.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.67% off its average median price target of $107.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.38% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -41.26% lower than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $124.31, the stock is 3.02% and 17.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.90% at the moment leaves the stock 43.12% off its SMA200. FOXF registered 88.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $114.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.22.

The stock witnessed a 15.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 42.23%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 4.57% over the month.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has around 2930 employees, a market worth around $5.30B and $814.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.00 and Fwd P/E is 35.97. Profit margin for the company is 10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 259.49% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $247.14M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.00% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Top Institutional Holders

332 institutions hold shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), with 181.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 106.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.62M, and float is at 41.54M with Short Float at 5.90%. Institutions hold 106.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 5.09 million shares valued at $378.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.20% of the FOXF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 4.8 million shares valued at $356.77 million to account for 11.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.74 million shares representing 8.97% and valued at over $278.12 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 7.42% of the shares totaling 3.09 million with a market value of $230.01 million.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DENNISON MICHAEL C., the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that DENNISON MICHAEL C. sold 6,407 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 04 at a price of $103.54 per share for a total of $0.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75091.0 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 02 that ENTERLINE LARRY L (Director) sold a total of 4,504 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 02 and was made at $89.05 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the FOXF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, ENTERLINE LARRY L (Director) disposed off 55,496 shares at an average price of $90.00 for $4.99 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 68.07% up over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -3.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.67% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 10.22.