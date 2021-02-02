The incline in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) is 28.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.85 and a high of $16.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The NMRD stock was last observed hovering at around $4.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.59% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 65.43% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is 11.69% and 17.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 13.88% at the moment leaves the stock -11.84% off its SMA200. NMRD registered 52.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.2259 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5342.

The stock witnessed a 19.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.70%, and is -7.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.15% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.82% and -70.67% from its 52-week high.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD), with 14.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 61.69% while institutional investors hold 17.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.39M, and float is at 8.78M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 6.67% of the Float.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.