These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) is 15.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.36 and a high of $12.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The BSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $4.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $10.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 45.58% higher than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.49, the stock is -2.38% and -0.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.35% at the moment leaves the stock -33.22% off its SMA200. BSGM registered -7.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.5447 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.6308.

The stock witnessed a 8.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.39%, and is -3.02% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 9.14% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 90.25% and -63.88% from its 52-week high.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioSig Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $1.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.00% this year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM), with 6.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.01% while institutional investors hold 23.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.75M, and float is at 23.14M with Short Float at 11.28%. Institutions hold 18.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.68 million shares valued at $8.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.52% of the BSGM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.07 million shares valued at $5.29 million to account for 5.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.35 million shares representing 1.75% and valued at over $1.7 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.68% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $1.63 million.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CHAUSSY STEVE, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that CHAUSSY STEVE bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $4.35 per share for a total of $8699.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.68 million shares.

BioSig Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 30 that LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 30 and was made at $4.65 per share for $9300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the BSGM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, LONDONER KENNETH L (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $4.33 for $4330.0. The insider now directly holds 1,343,558 shares of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM).