These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT)

Daktronics Inc. (NASDAQ: DAKT) is 6.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.69 and a high of $6.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The DAKT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is -2.20% and 2.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 13.77% off its SMA200. DAKT registered -15.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0244 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3955.

The stock witnessed a 7.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.53%, and is -5.85% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) has around 2395 employees, a market worth around $227.14M and $524.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.70. Profit margin for the company is -0.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.23% and -21.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.20%).

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Daktronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $130.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.00% year-over-year.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), with 7.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.90% while institutional investors hold 47.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.89M, and float is at 36.87M with Short Float at 4.36%. Institutions hold 41.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.76 million shares valued at $22.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.18% of the DAKT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.78 million shares valued at $11.01 million to account for 4.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.59 million shares representing 4.12% and valued at over $10.25 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.25% of the shares totaling 1.41 million with a market value of $5.59 million.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Daktronics Inc. (DAKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kurtenbach Reece A, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that Kurtenbach Reece A bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $39775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Daktronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Anderson Sheila Mae (CFO & Treasurer) bought a total of 2,220 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $4.47 per share for $9923.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20999.0 shares of the DAKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Kurtenbach Reece A (Chairman, President and CEO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $4.67 for $46656.0. The insider now directly holds 381,643 shares of Daktronics Inc. (DAKT).

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ballantyne Strong Inc (BTN) that is trading -40.96% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 3.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.32.