These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) is 74.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.51 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The EYPT stock was last observed hovering at around $11.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.82% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -35.06% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.48, the stock is 13.83% and 66.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.50% at the moment leaves the stock 69.60% off its SMA200. EYPT registered -38.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 61.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.01.

The stock witnessed a 94.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 196.79%, and is 4.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.01% over the week and 13.02% over the month.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) has around 84 employees, a market worth around $169.90M and $35.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 226.97% and -44.81% from its 52-week high.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $15.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 111.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 82.20% in year-over-year returns.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Top Institutional Holders

63 institutions hold shares in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT), with 104.62k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 46.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.80M, and float is at 12.01M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 46.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Essex Woodlands Management Inc. with over 4.19 million shares valued at $21.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.08% of the EYPT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HighTower Advisors, LLC with 0.53 million shares valued at $2.74 million to account for 2.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.41 million shares representing 2.28% and valued at over $2.14 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.77% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $1.67 million.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Elston George, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Elston George bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $0.48 per share for a total of $4800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40000.0 shares.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Elston George (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $0.61 per share for $6112.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the EYPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Elston George (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $0.96 for $9600.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (EYPT).