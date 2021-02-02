These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.54 and a high of $11.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The TSQ stock was last observed hovering at around $9.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.24% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -24.88% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $9.99, the stock is 29.36% and 39.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 88.32% off its SMA200. TSQ registered 3.52% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 125.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.63.

The stock witnessed a 44.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.65%, and is 14.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.17% over the week and 4.53% over the month.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) has around 2836 employees, a market worth around $177.32M and $374.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.21. Profit margin for the company is -44.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 182.20% and -11.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Townsquare Media Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.31 with sales reaching $106.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Top Institutional Holders

61 institutions hold shares in Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ), with 5.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.90% while institutional investors hold 85.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.66M, and float is at 10.33M with Short Float at 0.80%. Institutions hold 61.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MSD Capital, L.P. with over 1.64 million shares valued at $7.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.42% of the TSQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Oaktree Capital Management, LP with 1.6 million shares valued at $7.43 million to account for 11.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are American Century Companies, Inc. which holds 0.83 million shares representing 5.83% and valued at over $3.89 million, while Edenbrook Capital, LLC holds 5.65% of the shares totaling 0.81 million with a market value of $3.78 million.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Townsquare Media Inc. (TSQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Urban One Inc. (UONEK) that is -11.58% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.07% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 91180.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.23.