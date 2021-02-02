These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK)

Weis Markets Inc. (NYSE: WMK) is 8.20% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.44 and a high of $59.39 in the current 52-week trading range. The WMK stock was last observed hovering at around $49.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.45% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -66.87% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -66.87% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $51.73, the stock is 6.64% and 7.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.97% at the moment leaves the stock 4.89% off its SMA200. WMK registered 40.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.58.

The stock witnessed a 7.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.65%, and is 8.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.96% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $3.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.46% and -12.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weis Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Top Institutional Holders

231 institutions hold shares in Weis Markets Inc. (WMK), with 10.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.40% while institutional investors hold 68.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.90M, and float is at 16.30M with Short Float at 12.64%. Institutions hold 41.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.02 million shares valued at $96.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.51% of the WMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.58 million shares valued at $75.91 million to account for 5.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.12 million shares representing 4.15% and valued at over $53.57 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 1.84% of the shares totaling 0.49 million with a market value of $23.7 million.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Weis Markets Inc. (WMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) that is trading 13.19% up over the past 12 months. The Kroger Co. (KR) is 25.47% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.49% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 22.78.