Things appear to be looking up for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES)

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (NASDAQ: HEES) is -4.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.12 and a high of $32.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEES stock was last observed hovering at around $27.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.87% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.38% off the consensus price target high of $37.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -18.13% lower than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.35, the stock is -7.17% and -3.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.17% at the moment leaves the stock 30.66% off its SMA200. HEES registered 4.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 61.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.10.

The stock witnessed a -4.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.82%, and is -5.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.08% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) has around 2432 employees, a market worth around $1.07B and $1.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 277.94 and Fwd P/E is 18.68. Profit margin for the company is 0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.86% and -13.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.33 with sales reaching $296.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.70% in year-over-year returns.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES), with 4.17M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.73% while institutional investors hold 78.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.11M, and float is at 31.86M with Short Float at 2.85%. Institutions hold 69.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.92 million shares valued at $57.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.10% of the HEES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.71 million shares valued at $53.3 million to account for 7.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ClearBridge Investments, LLC which holds 2.46 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $48.43 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.36% of the shares totaling 1.57 million with a market value of $30.93 million.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KARLSON LAWRENCE C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KARLSON LAWRENCE C bought 2,875 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 at a price of $13.88 per share for a total of $39905.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2875.0 shares.

H&E Equipment Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that EDSELL PATRICK (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $13.60 per share for $2720.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 300.0 shares of the HEES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, Sawyer John (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $9.25 for $9250.0. The insider now directly holds 35,616 shares of H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES).

H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) that is trading 9.63% up over the past 12 months. MIND Technology Inc. (MIND) is -24.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.29% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.37.