Things appear to be looking up for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI)

Mueller Industries Inc. (NYSE: MLI) is -0.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.78 and a high of $39.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The MLI stock was last observed hovering at around $34.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $62.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.81% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 43.81% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.84, the stock is -6.74% and -1.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.35% off its SMA200. MLI registered 19.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.59.

The stock witnessed a -0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.18%, and is -7.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) has around 4964 employees, a market worth around $2.08B and $2.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.97 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.63% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mueller Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $543.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.70% in year-over-year returns.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Top Institutional Holders

281 institutions hold shares in Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI), with 1.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.28% while institutional investors hold 96.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.82M, and float is at 55.23M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 92.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.17 million shares valued at $220.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.30% of the MLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.51 million shares valued at $149.23 million to account for 9.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wells Fargo & Company which holds 4.05 million shares representing 7.09% and valued at over $109.51 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 6.03% of the shares totaling 3.44 million with a market value of $93.17 million.

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Christopher Gregory L., the company’s Chairman of the Board & CEO. SEC filings show that Christopher Gregory L. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $37.00 per share for a total of $0.93 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Mueller Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Christopher Gregory L. (Chairman of the Board & CEO) sold a total of 19,041 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the MLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 24, HANSEN JOHN B (Director) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $34.64 for $34640.0. The insider now directly holds 13,000 shares of Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI).

Mueller Industries Inc. (MLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 34.91% up over the past 12 months. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (SPLP) is 18.63% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.75% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.