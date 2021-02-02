Things appear to be looking up for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR)

Palomar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PLMR) is 19.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.21 and a high of $121.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLMR stock was last observed hovering at around $99.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.01% off its average median price target of $109.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -18.44% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $106.60, the stock is 9.94% and 26.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 7.04% at the moment leaves the stock 24.28% off its SMA200. PLMR registered 99.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.21.

The stock witnessed a 22.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.04%, and is 8.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) has around 77 employees, a market worth around $2.71B and $160.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 135.97 and Fwd P/E is 45.77. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.87% and -12.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Palomar Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.15 with sales reaching $103.71M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -33.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 41.40% in year-over-year returns.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Top Institutional Holders

286 institutions hold shares in Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR), with 1.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.03% while institutional investors hold 108.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.49M, and float is at 21.57M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 102.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.02 million shares valued at $315.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.85% of the PLMR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 2.25 million shares valued at $234.92 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.84 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $191.31 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 2.87% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $76.42 million.

Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 58 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Uchida T Christopher, the company’s CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that Uchida T Christopher sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $96.76 per share for a total of $58056.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35585.0 shares.

Palomar Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Armstrong Mac (CEO and Chairman) sold a total of 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $97.40 per share for $1.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.74 million shares of the PLMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, Fisher Heath A (President) disposed off 6,500 shares at an average price of $95.42 for $0.62 million. The insider now directly holds 245,198 shares of Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR).