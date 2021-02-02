Things appear to be looking up for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: PCTY) is -6.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.98 and a high of $218.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The PCTY stock was last observed hovering at around $187.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.23% off its average median price target of $212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.22% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -10.11% lower than the price target low of $175.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $192.69, the stock is -1.39% and -2.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.79% at the moment leaves the stock 22.48% off its SMA200. PCTY registered 35.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $198.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $172.13.

The stock witnessed a -6.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.09%, and is -2.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.24% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $10.69B and $570.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 171.13 and Fwd P/E is 92.02. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 187.68% and -11.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Paylocity Holding Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $143.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.70% year-over-year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Top Institutional Holders

406 institutions hold shares in Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY), with 15.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 28.64% while institutional investors hold 100.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.02M, and float is at 37.85M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 71.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.86 million shares valued at $1.27 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.49% of the PCTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.47 million shares valued at $559.48 million to account for 6.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.24 million shares representing 5.98% and valued at over $523.29 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 4.20% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $367.82 million.

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) Insider Activity

A total of 228 insider transactions have happened at Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 212 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sarowitz Steven I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sarowitz Steven I sold 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 11 at a price of $180.50 per share for a total of $72.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.77 million shares.

Paylocity Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Pederson Robin Le (Director) sold a total of 170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $193.31 per share for $32863.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1581.0 shares of the PCTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Kinsey Mark S (Sr Vice President – Operations) disposed off 785 shares at an average price of $187.91 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 52,673 shares of Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY).

Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Workday Inc. (WDAY) that is trading 28.20% up over the past 12 months. Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is 4.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.12% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.