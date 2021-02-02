This Indicator Is Supporting Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP)

Huttig Building Products Inc. (NASDAQ: HBP) is -0.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.49 and a high of $3.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $8.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.94% off the consensus price target high of $8.10 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.94% higher than the price target low of $8.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.65, the stock is 7.64% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 4.29% at the moment leaves the stock 56.00% off its SMA200. HBP registered 155.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4606 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8648.

The stock witnessed a -1.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.96%, and is 2.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 5.09% over the month.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) has around 1364 employees, a market worth around $97.60M and $788.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 640.37% and -5.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Huttig Building Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $222M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -250.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.50% year-over-year.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Top Institutional Holders

37 institutions hold shares in Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP), with 5.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.75% while institutional investors hold 52.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.00M, and float is at 19.12M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 41.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Weber, Alan W. with over 2.46 million shares valued at $5.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the HBP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 2.13 million shares valued at $4.67 million to account for 7.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Tocqueville Asset Management L.p. which holds 0.82 million shares representing 3.04% and valued at over $1.79 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.57% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $1.52 million.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.

Huttig Building Products Inc. (HBP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Boise Cascade Company (BCC) that is trading 40.44% up over the past 12 months. Pool Corporation (POOL) is 64.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.1% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.71.