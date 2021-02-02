This Indicator Is Supporting Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT)

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is 1.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.40 and a high of $11.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The JT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $62.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.04% off the consensus price target high of $62.08 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.04% higher than the price target low of $62.08 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.08, the stock is -0.24% and 5.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.05% at the moment leaves the stock -33.93% off its SMA200. JT registered -65.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.9732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9734.

The stock witnessed a 6.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.74%, and is -12.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.80% over the week and 9.94% over the month.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) has around 1109 employees, a market worth around $69.08M and $252.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.33% and -74.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-36.60%).

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Jianpu Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $151.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -119.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 69.50% in year-over-year returns.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT), with institutional investors hold 22.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.13M, and float is at 16.31M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 22.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 1.37 million shares valued at $5.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.32% of the JT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 1.04 million shares valued at $4.25 million to account for 4.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SC China Holding Ltd which holds 0.63 million shares representing 2.43% and valued at over $2.54 million, while Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. holds 0.97% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $1.01 million.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 46.09% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.64% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.86.