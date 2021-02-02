This Indicator Is Supporting Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK)

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is -8.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $5.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The TUSK stock was last observed hovering at around $3.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.33% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -35.33% lower than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.06, the stock is -9.95% and 9.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 3.31% at the moment leaves the stock 101.77% off its SMA200. TUSK registered 185.92% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 192.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4222 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3663.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.75%, and is -12.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.04% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $191.55M and $295.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 625.00% and -25.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $50.36M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.50% in year-over-year returns.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Top Institutional Holders

47 institutions hold shares in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), with 10.87M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.74% while institutional investors hold 81.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.76M, and float is at 34.90M with Short Float at 1.04%. Institutions hold 62.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wexford Capital LLC with over 22.05 million shares valued at $35.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.17% of the TUSK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.46 million shares valued at $5.54 million to account for 7.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $0.75 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.72% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $0.53 million.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Straehla Arty, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Straehla Arty sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $1.78 per share for a total of $8880.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.48 million shares.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 04 that SMITH ARTHUR L (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 04 and was made at $1.29 per share for $25800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the TUSK stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -16.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.55.