This Indicator Is Supporting Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX)

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE: NX) is 3.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.90 and a high of $26.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The NX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.98% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.43% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.97, the stock is -5.97% and 0.84% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.46% at the moment leaves the stock 33.31% off its SMA200. NX registered 29.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 63.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.47.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.00%, and is -7.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.69% over the week and 3.82% over the month.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) has around 3767 employees, a market worth around $775.70M and $851.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 105.85 and Fwd P/E is 14.82. Profit margin for the company is 4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 190.76% and -13.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.50%).

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quanex Building Products Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $200.47M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.40% year-over-year.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX), with 578.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.77% while institutional investors hold 105.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.61M, and float is at 32.25M with Short Float at 3.05%. Institutions hold 103.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.19 million shares valued at $95.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.58% of the NX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.41 million shares valued at $62.87 million to account for 10.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.71 million shares representing 8.15% and valued at over $50.06 million, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 8.13% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $49.94 million.

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Zuehlke Scott M., the company’s Senior VP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Zuehlke Scott M. sold 8,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $25.31 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26205.0 shares.

Quanex Building Products Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 07 that Wilson George Laverne (President & CEO) sold a total of 22,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 07 and was made at $25.08 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the NX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Cornett Paul (SVP General Counsel, Secretary) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $22.31 for $33465.0. The insider now directly holds 21,816 shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX).

Quanex Building Products Corporation (NX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 34.91% up over the past 12 months. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is 15.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.6% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.9 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.27.