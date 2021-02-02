This Indicator Is Supporting Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NYSE: SSD) is 1.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $47.02 and a high of $105.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The SSD stock was last observed hovering at around $92.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.27% off its average median price target of $103.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.16% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -0.28% lower than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $95.27, the stock is -3.50% and 0.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 3.55% at the moment leaves the stock 6.34% off its SMA200. SSD registered 15.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $96.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $95.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.88%, and is -5.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.50% over the week and 2.98% over the month.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) has around 3337 employees, a market worth around $4.26B and $1.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.60 and Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.62% and -10.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.66 with sales reaching $276.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.20% in year-over-year returns.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Top Institutional Holders

378 institutions hold shares in Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD), with 336.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.78% while institutional investors hold 93.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.47M, and float is at 43.08M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 92.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.45 million shares valued at $626.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.85% of the SSD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.44 million shares valued at $431.11 million to account for 10.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 2.89 million shares representing 6.66% and valued at over $281.17 million, while Conestoga Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.12% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $126.65 million.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Colonias Karen Winifred, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Colonias Karen Winifred sold 15,167 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 19 at a price of $102.15 per share for a total of $1.55 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34869.0 shares.

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that Colonias Karen Winifred (President & CEO) sold a total of 5,892 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $102.06 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50036.0 shares of the SSD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, Colonias Karen Winifred (President & CEO) disposed off 5,709 shares at an average price of $102.07 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 55,928 shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD).

Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) that is trading 11.53% up over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is 3.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.28.