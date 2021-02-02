Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Analysis & Forecast for February 2021

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) is 11.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.96 and a high of $23.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The TITN stock was last observed hovering at around $21.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -9.35% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $21.87, the stock is 1.16% and 9.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 2.68% at the moment leaves the stock 56.08% off its SMA200. TITN registered 79.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 101.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.92.

The stock witnessed a 12.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.41%, and is -2.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) has around 1612 employees, a market worth around $495.14M and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.55 and Fwd P/E is 16.63. Profit margin for the company is 1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.22% and -6.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Machinery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $361.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN), with 3.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.51% while institutional investors hold 90.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.13M, and float is at 19.16M with Short Float at 2.25%. Institutions hold 76.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with over 2.06 million shares valued at $27.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the TITN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.87 million shares valued at $24.77 million to account for 8.30% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.38 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $18.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.70% of the shares totaling 1.06 million with a market value of $14.02 million.

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Knutson Bryan J, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Knutson Bryan J sold 4,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $22.01 per share for a total of $99045.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59149.0 shares.

Titan Machinery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 06 that CHRISTIANSON TONY (Director) sold a total of 13,566 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 06 and was made at $21.73 per share for $0.29 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TITN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Meyer David Joseph (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 94,574 shares at an average price of $20.99 for $1.99 million. The insider now directly holds 512,864 shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN).

Titan Machinery Inc. (TITN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Douglas Dynamics Inc. (PLOW) that is trading -21.29% down over the past 12 months. Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) is 50.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -69.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.97.