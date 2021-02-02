Top attractive stock of the week – MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX)

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) is 46.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.62 and a high of $55.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The MAX stock was last observed hovering at around $55.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.09% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -5.72% off the consensus price target high of $54.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -50.24% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $57.09, the stock is 33.19% and 41.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 42.57% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.04.

The stock witnessed a 44.82% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.79%, and is 20.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.82% over the week and 7.07% over the month.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $3.21B and $520.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.17 and Fwd P/E is 771.49. Profit margin for the company is 6.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 164.06% and 2.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (42.80%).

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MediaAlpha Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $164.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Top Institutional Holders

15 institutions hold shares in MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX), with institutional investors hold 21.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.14M, and float is at 5.86M with Short Float at 9.02%. Institutions hold 21.29% of the Float.

MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.