Top attractive stock of the week – Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT)

Socket Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SCKT) is 8.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.76 and a high of $4.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCKT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 35.5% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $2.58, the stock is -1.97% and -1.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 44.24% off its SMA200. SCKT registered 58.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 47.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6428 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0219.

The stock witnessed a 5.31% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.42%, and is -8.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.11% over the week and 7.97% over the month.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) has around 56 employees, a market worth around $17.00M and $15.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 239.47% and -42.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Socket Mobile Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 149.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.70% year-over-year.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT), with 1.35M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.28% while institutional investors hold 4.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.04M, and float is at 4.73M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 3.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 72178.0 shares valued at $91666.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.19% of the SCKT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CSS LLC with 55858.0 shares valued at $70939.0 to account for 0.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Acadian Asset Management which holds 28312.0 shares representing 0.47% and valued at over $35956.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.45% of the shares totaling 27598.0 with a market value of $35049.0.

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OTT LEONARD L, the company’s EVP of Engineering & CTO. SEC filings show that OTT LEONARD L sold 4,940 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 21 at a price of $2.88 per share for a total of $14227.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16440.0 shares.

Socket Mobile Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 27 that OTT LEONARD L (EVP of Engineering & CTO) sold a total of 18,986 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 27 and was made at $3.84 per share for $72906.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16440.0 shares of the SCKT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 27, DUNLAP DAVID W (Director) disposed off 22,560 shares at an average price of $3.85 for $86856.0. The insider now directly holds 8,546 shares of Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT).

Socket Mobile Inc. (SCKT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) that is trading 66.23% up over the past 12 months. Digi International Inc. (DGII) is 23.65% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -264.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.