Top attractive stock of the week – United States Cellular Corporation (USM)

United States Cellular Corporation (NYSE: USM) is 3.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.91 and a high of $37.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The USM stock was last observed hovering at around $31.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $42.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.91% off the consensus price target high of $50.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.77% lower than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.86, the stock is -0.95% and 1.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.18% at the moment leaves the stock 1.00% off its SMA200. USM registered -0.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.75.

The stock witnessed a 6.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.13%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.90% over the week and 3.23% over the month.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) has around 5500 employees, a market worth around $2.80B and $4.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.55 and Fwd P/E is 19.26. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.25% and -15.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United States Cellular Corporation (USM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United States Cellular Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $1.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Top Institutional Holders

208 institutions hold shares in United States Cellular Corporation (USM), with 61.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 71.66% while institutional investors hold 98.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 86.00M, and float is at 15.06M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 28.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.03 million shares valued at $60.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.84% of the USM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.44 million shares valued at $42.63 million to account for 2.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gamco Investors Inc which holds 1.38 million shares representing 2.60% and valued at over $40.69 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.48% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $38.78 million.

United States Cellular Corporation (USM) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at United States Cellular Corporation (USM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLISON JAY, the company’s EVP-COO. SEC filings show that ELLISON JAY sold 478 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $35.97 per share for a total of $17194.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

United States Cellular Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that ELLISON JAY (EVP-COO) sold a total of 28,988 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $36.20 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 478.0 shares of the USM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, MEYERS KENNETH R (President and CEO) disposed off 40,000 shares at an average price of $33.64 for $1.35 million. The insider now directly holds 28,565 shares of United States Cellular Corporation (USM).

United States Cellular Corporation (USM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) that is -16.01% lower over the past 12 months. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (SHEN) is -1.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.87% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.07.