TREE Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Now

LendingTree Inc. (NASDAQ: TREE) is 17.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $135.72 and a high of $368.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The TREE stock was last observed hovering at around $325.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.89% off its average median price target of $350.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.83% off the consensus price target high of $395.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -1.79% lower than the price target low of $315.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $320.63, the stock is 6.24% and 14.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.50% at the moment leaves the stock 9.52% off its SMA200. TREE registered 3.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $290.92 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $307.12.

The stock witnessed a 16.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.86%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 5.08% over the month.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) has around 1095 employees, a market worth around $4.23B and $942.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 93.04. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.24% and -13.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LendingTree Inc. (TREE) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LendingTree Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.3 with sales reaching $218.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.40% in year-over-year returns.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Top Institutional Holders

304 institutions hold shares in LendingTree Inc. (TREE), with 1.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.30% while institutional investors hold 93.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.03M, and float is at 11.38M with Short Float at 15.46%. Institutions hold 81.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baillie Gifford and Company with over 1.37 million shares valued at $419.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.40% of the TREE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 1.35 million shares valued at $413.66 million to account for 10.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. which holds 0.99 million shares representing 7.55% and valued at over $304.31 million, while Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds 7.53% of the shares totaling 0.99 million with a market value of $303.51 million.

LendingTree Inc. (TREE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at LendingTree Inc. (TREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GCI LIBERTY, INC., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GCI LIBERTY, INC. sold 3,443,989 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $292.46 per share for a total of $1.01 billion. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

LendingTree Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Olmstead Jill (Chief Human Resources Officer) sold a total of 1,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $335.32 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 109.0 shares of the TREE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Salvage Neil (President) disposed off 24,910 shares at an average price of $325.00 for $8.1 million. The insider now directly holds 2,025 shares of LendingTree Inc. (TREE).

LendingTree Inc. (TREE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) that is trading 94.30% up over the past 12 months. Willis Lease Finance Corporation (WLFC) is -51.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.82 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.28.