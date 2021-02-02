Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) turns bullish with gain of 0.46 points

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ: TRMK) is 2.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.08 and a high of $33.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRMK stock was last observed hovering at around $27.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.9% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.69% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.93, the stock is -5.34% and 0.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.67% at the moment leaves the stock 13.70% off its SMA200. TRMK registered -12.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.89.

The stock witnessed a 2.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.80%, and is -8.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) has around 2844 employees, a market worth around $1.82B and $471.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.11 and Fwd P/E is 13.70. Profit margin for the company is 27.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.09% and -16.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.70%).

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trustmark Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.62 with sales reaching $167.48M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Top Institutional Holders

269 institutions hold shares in Trustmark Corporation (TRMK), with 6.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.31% while institutional investors hold 68.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 63.42M, and float is at 56.87M with Short Float at 2.05%. Institutions hold 61.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares valued at $151.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.19% of the TRMK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.42 million shares valued at $115.98 million to account for 8.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.19 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $89.69 million, while Earnest Partners LLC holds 3.78% of the shares totaling 2.4 million with a market value of $51.34 million.

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Trustmark Corporation (TRMK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by WALKER HARRY M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WALKER HARRY M sold 4,107 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $27.92 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61161.0 shares.

Trustmark Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 that PUCKETT RICHARD H (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 and was made at $22.71 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32802.0 shares of the TRMK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, BAKER ADOLPHUS B (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $20.52 for $20520.0. The insider now directly holds 36,899 shares of Trustmark Corporation (TRMK).

Trustmark Corporation (TRMK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 13.56% up over the past 12 months. Regions Financial Corporation (RF) is 11.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen 0.0% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.67.