Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Is Up 43.91% in 2021 With Lots of Room to Run

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN) is 43.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.79 and a high of $19.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The TUFN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.36% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -49.67% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.96, the stock is 13.49% and 47.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 80.02% off its SMA200. TUFN registered 22.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 90.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.07.

The stock witnessed a 43.80% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 165.29%, and is 3.88% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.91% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) has around 568 employees, a market worth around $625.01M and $100.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.19% and -6.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-29.70%).

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $29.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -507.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.70% in year-over-year returns.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) Top Institutional Holders

62 institutions hold shares in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN), with 9.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.53% while institutional investors hold 83.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.76M, and float is at 26.66M with Short Float at 1.66%. Institutions hold 62.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ETF Managers Group, LLC with over 2.06 million shares valued at $17.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.79% of the TUFN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ibex Investors LLC with 1.62 million shares valued at $13.39 million to account for 4.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Legal & General Group PLC which holds 1.59 million shares representing 4.46% and valued at over $13.12 million, while Times Square Capital Management, LLC holds 4.18% of the shares totaling 1.49 million with a market value of $12.28 million.