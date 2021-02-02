UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Volatility At 7.33%, Should You Add A Position?

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN) is 21.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.12 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The URGN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.93% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 12.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.87, the stock is 5.27% and 9.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing -0.91% at the moment leaves the stock -3.33% off its SMA200. URGN registered -25.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.49.

The stock witnessed a 20.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.87%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.33% over the week and 5.73% over the month.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has around 187 employees, a market worth around $489.67M and $3.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 66.71% and -29.20% from its 52-week high.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.37 with sales reaching $7.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 63,788.90% year-over-year.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Top Institutional Holders

126 institutions hold shares in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN), with 2.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.74% while institutional investors hold 86.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.06M, and float is at 19.28M with Short Float at 13.70%. Institutions hold 75.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. with over 2.95 million shares valued at $57.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.37% of the URGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 2.0 million shares valued at $38.5 million to account for 9.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.49 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $28.66 million, while Wildcat Capital Management, LLC holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 1.25 million with a market value of $24.16 million.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schoenberg Mark, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Schoenberg Mark sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $22.12 per share for a total of $2212.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19831.0 shares.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Barrett Elizabeth A. (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $18.50 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the URGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, Schoenberg Mark (Chief Medical Officer) disposed off 662 shares at an average price of $19.85 for $13141.0. The insider now directly holds 19,723 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN).

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN): Who are the competitors?

