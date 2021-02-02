USD Partners LP (USDP) – The 61.46% Upside Potential Remains

USD Partners LP (NYSE: USDP) is 46.92% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.00 and a high of $10.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The USDP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.46% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 61.46% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is 17.73% and 29.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.66% at the moment leaves the stock 47.14% off its SMA200. USDP registered -50.74% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.47.

The stock witnessed a 50.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.22%, and is -8.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.64% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -20.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 401.00% and -52.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

USD Partners LP (USDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for USD Partners LP (USDP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

USD Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $34.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.60% in year-over-year returns.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Top Institutional Holders

26 institutions hold shares in USD Partners LP (USDP), with 13.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.85% while institutional investors hold 67.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.84M, and float is at 6.14M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 33.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.82 million shares valued at $2.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.05% of the USDP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Evergreen Capital Management Llc with 0.54 million shares valued at $1.7 million to account for 2.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.49 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $1.54 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.39% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $1.18 million.

USD Partners LP (USDP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at USD Partners LP (USDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CURRY MICHAEL RAY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that CURRY MICHAEL RAY bought 12,098 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $4.78 per share for a total of $57828.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

USD Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that Borgen Dan (SEE REMARKS) bought a total of 17,950 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $4.57 per share for $82032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the USDP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, CURRY MICHAEL RAY (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $4.12 for $82400.0. The insider now directly holds 147,991 shares of USD Partners LP (USDP).

USD Partners LP (USDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) that is trading 15.23% up over the past 12 months. CSX Corporation (CSX) is 14.03% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -250.25% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 70470.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.