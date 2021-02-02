Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 42.12% Upside

Veritiv Corporation (NYSE: VRTV) is -8.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $24.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRTV stock was last observed hovering at around $18.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.12% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 42.12% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $19.10, the stock is -12.42% and -5.92% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 17.61% off its SMA200. VRTV registered 35.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.76.

The stock witnessed a -7.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.70%, and is -11.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.88% over the week and 5.23% over the month.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) has around 8000 employees, a market worth around $311.14M and $6.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.77 and Fwd P/E is 12.73. Profit margin for the company is 0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 235.09% and -22.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veritiv Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.73 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -283.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Top Institutional Holders

211 institutions hold shares in Veritiv Corporation (VRTV), with 465.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.93% while institutional investors hold 90.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.89M, and float is at 14.07M with Short Float at 4.25%. Institutions hold 87.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC with over 3.56 million shares valued at $45.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 22.43% of the VRTV Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bain Capital Investors, LLC with 2.78 million shares valued at $35.24 million to account for 17.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.85 million shares representing 11.66% and valued at over $23.45 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.36% of the shares totaling 1.33 million with a market value of $16.82 million.

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $18.00 per share for a total of $25.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.38 million shares.

Veritiv Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that BAIN CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,400,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $18.00 per share for $25.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.38 million shares of the VRTV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Laschinger Mary A (Chairman and CEO) acquired 6,750 shares at an average price of $10.70 for $72225.0. The insider now directly holds 307,419 shares of Veritiv Corporation (VRTV).

Veritiv Corporation (VRTV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) that is trading 99.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.54% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.12.