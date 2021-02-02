Verso Corporation (VRS): These Numbers Show Where NYSE:VRS Stock Is Going Next

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS) is -1.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.36 and a high of $15.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The VRS stock was last observed hovering at around $11.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $20.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.37% off the consensus price target high of $25.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.89, the stock is -4.02% and -0.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.39% at the moment leaves the stock 15.21% off its SMA200. VRS registered -10.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.18.

The stock witnessed a -1.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.51%, and is -5.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.40% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

Verso Corporation (VRS) has around 3700 employees, a market worth around $403.07M and $1.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.41 and Fwd P/E is 20.93. Profit margin for the company is 8.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 61.55% and -22.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Verso Corporation (VRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verso Corporation (VRS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verso Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $318.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -44.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -45.70% in year-over-year returns.

Verso Corporation (VRS) Top Institutional Holders

200 institutions hold shares in Verso Corporation (VRS), with 3.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.28% while institutional investors hold 94.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.68M, and float is at 27.91M with Short Float at 2.06%. Institutions hold 83.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 2.82 million shares valued at $22.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.37% of the VRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 million shares valued at $17.56 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SCW Capital Management, LP which holds 2.19 million shares representing 6.50% and valued at over $17.3 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.40% of the shares totaling 2.16 million with a market value of $17.03 million.

Verso Corporation (VRS) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Verso Corporation (VRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nebel Randy J., the company’s Interim President & CEO. SEC filings show that Nebel Randy J. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $9.68 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24764.0 shares.

Verso Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that Campbell Allen James (SVP and CFO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $9.54 per share for $9540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the VRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Kirt Jeffrey E (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $9.71 for $97147.0. The insider now directly holds 28,341 shares of Verso Corporation (VRS).