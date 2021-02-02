Watsco Inc. (WSO) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 2.23% Upside

Watsco Inc. (NYSE: WSO) is 7.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $132.97 and a high of $264.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The WSO stock was last observed hovering at around $238.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.93% off its average median price target of $229.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.23% off the consensus price target high of $250.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -32.12% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $244.42, the stock is 1.12% and 4.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 14.73% off its SMA200. WSO registered 40.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $237.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $232.80.

The stock witnessed a 7.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.93%, and is -4.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $9.97B and $4.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 36.03 and Fwd P/E is 33.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.82% and -7.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Watsco Inc. (WSO) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Watsco Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.99 with sales reaching $1.09B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Top Institutional Holders

574 institutions hold shares in Watsco Inc. (WSO), with 256.91k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.73% while institutional investors hold 98.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.10M, and float is at 33.40M with Short Float at 5.97%. Institutions hold 98.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.42 million shares valued at $796.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the WSO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.18 million shares valued at $740.38 million to account for 9.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Baillie Gifford and Company which holds 1.69 million shares representing 5.16% and valued at over $394.73 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 1.24 million with a market value of $288.62 million.

Watsco Inc. (WSO) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Watsco Inc. (WSO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SAPE GEORGE, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SAPE GEORGE sold 9,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $235.25 per share for a total of $2.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Watsco Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 11 that SAPE GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 560 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 11 and was made at $175.23 per share for $98130.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7471.0 shares of the WSO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, LOGAN BARRY S (Executive Vice President) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $173.73 for $86863.0. The insider now directly holds 9,000 shares of Watsco Inc. (WSO).

Watsco Inc. (WSO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. (BECN) that is trading 22.83% up over the past 12 months. W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) is 22.35% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.5% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.01 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 13.02.