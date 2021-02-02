What should you know before buying stock in AlloVir Inc. (ALVR)

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) is -4.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.15 and a high of $48.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALVR stock was last observed hovering at around $36.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $49.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.23% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.24% higher than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.80, the stock is -11.16% and -8.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 0.63% at the moment leaves the stock 10.30% off its SMA200. ALVR registered a gain of 47.79% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.43.

The stock witnessed a -8.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.51%, and is -12.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.81% over the week and 9.17% over the month.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has around 32 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 102.75% and -24.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.80%).

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AlloVir Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.42.The EPS is expected to shrink by -192.30% this year.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Top Institutional Holders

93 institutions hold shares in AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), with 35.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.55% while institutional investors hold 76.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 61.66M, and float is at 27.35M with Short Float at 11.52%. Institutions hold 32.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 6.63 million shares valued at $182.23 million. The investor’s holdings represent 30.71% of the ALVR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.33 million shares valued at $64.17 million to account for 10.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artal Group S.A. which holds 2.32 million shares representing 10.77% and valued at over $63.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.28% of the shares totaling 1.36 million with a market value of $37.28 million.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jovan-Embiricos Morana, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Jovan-Embiricos Morana bought 2,900,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $49.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.8 million shares.

AlloVir Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that VAN BEEK JEROEN B (Chief Commercial Officer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $17.00 per share for $51000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the ALVR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Brainard Diana (Director) acquired 6,300 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 6,300 shares of AlloVir Inc. (ALVR).