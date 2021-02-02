What should you know before buying stock in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE: BIPC) is -6.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.54 and a high of $74.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIPC stock was last observed hovering at around $67.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $66.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.65% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -12.71% lower than the price target low of $60.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $67.93, the stock is 1.01% and -0.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 24.67% off its SMA200. BIPC registered a gain of 48.84% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.98.

The stock witnessed a -6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.98%, and is 1.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 3.67% over the month.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $1.46B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 108.76% and -8.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.50% this year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC) Top Institutional Holders

308 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (BIPC), with 147.05k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.32% while institutional investors hold 66.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.99M, and float is at 44.84M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 66.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brookfield Asset Management Inc. with over 8.68 million shares valued at $480.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.30% of the BIPC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 2.07 million shares valued at $114.59 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.61 million shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $89.3 million, while OMERS Administration Corporation holds 3.34% of the shares totaling 1.5 million with a market value of $83.08 million.