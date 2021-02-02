What should you know before buying stock in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: FEDU) is 22.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.63 and a high of $1.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The FEDU stock was last observed hovering at around $1.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $27.46 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.19% off the consensus price target high of $27.46 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 95.19% higher than the price target low of $27.46 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.32, the stock is 13.24% and 25.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -8.33% at the moment leaves the stock 23.35% off its SMA200. FEDU registered -17.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1163 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9947.

The stock witnessed a 23.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.97%, and is -9.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.84% over the week and 10.23% over the month.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) has around 910 employees, a market worth around $51.33M and $43.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -57.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.03% and -31.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.40%).

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post 38.90% year-over-year.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 6.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 46.26M, and float is at 13.09M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 6.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schroder Investment Management Group with over 1.81 million shares valued at $1.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.90% of the FEDU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Tiger Pacific Capital LP with 0.59 million shares valued at $0.38 million to account for 1.27% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.12 million shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $78820.0, while HRT Financial LLC holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 39889.0 with a market value of $25927.0.

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc. (FEDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graham Holdings Company (GHC) that is trading 5.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -205.09% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.05.