What should you know before buying stock in Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA)

Ingles Markets Incorporated (NASDAQ: IMKTA) is 10.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.21 and a high of $47.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMKTA stock was last observed hovering at around $47.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37%.

Currently trading at $47.19, the stock is 8.38% and 14.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 17.20% off its SMA200. IMKTA registered 13.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.24%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.93.

The stock witnessed a 11.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.11%, and is 6.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.33% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) has around 10260 employees, a market worth around $927.76M and $4.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.75. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.51% and -1.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ingles Markets Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $4.44B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) Top Institutional Holders

240 institutions hold shares in Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA), with 80.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.40% while institutional investors hold 96.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.26M, and float is at 14.16M with Short Float at 10.48%. Institutions hold 96.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.19 million shares valued at $45.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.36% of the IMKTA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.15 million shares valued at $43.7 million to account for 8.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.13 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $42.96 million, while Gamco Investors Inc holds 7.10% of the shares totaling 1.01 million with a market value of $38.41 million.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LOWDEN JOHN R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LOWDEN JOHN R bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $42.05 per share for a total of $25229.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 600.0 shares.

Ingles Markets Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Ingle Sharp Laura (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $42.27 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30000.0 shares of the IMKTA stock.

Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 40.99% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.41% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.4 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.88.