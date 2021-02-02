What should you know before buying stock in Resources Connection Inc. (RGP)

Resources Connection Inc. (NASDAQ: RGP) is -5.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.66 and a high of $15.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The RGP stock was last observed hovering at around $11.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.13% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $11.83, the stock is -3.51% and -4.93% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.15 million and changing 2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 1.04% off its SMA200. RGP registered -22.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.01.

The stock witnessed a -5.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.64%, and is -4.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) has around 3433 employees, a market worth around $393.58M and $647.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.05 and Fwd P/E is 16.55. Distance from 52-week low is 36.61% and -24.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.60%).

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Resources Connection Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $151.49M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in Resources Connection Inc. (RGP), with 1.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.63% while institutional investors hold 87.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.36M, and float is at 30.67M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 82.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.89 million shares valued at $56.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.03% of the RGP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 2.95 million shares valued at $34.08 million to account for 9.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.6 million shares representing 8.00% and valued at over $30.05 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.81% of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $29.31 million.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ryu Jennifer Y, the company’s CFO. SEC filings show that Ryu Jennifer Y sold 1,489 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $11.94 per share for a total of $17779.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Resources Connection Inc. (RGP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading -1.88% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.04% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.37 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.26.