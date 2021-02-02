Which institution holds the most shares in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) is 23.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The APEN stock was last observed hovering at around $4.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.5% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is 7.75% and 14.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 89.78% off its SMA200. APEN registered 41.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 172.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7941 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3660.

The stock witnessed a 24.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 136.62%, and is 5.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.93% over the week and 9.30% over the month.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) has around 217 employees, a market worth around $113.19M and $41.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 238.71% and -18.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-43.20%).

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $11.01M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -20.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN), with 3.59M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.94% while institutional investors hold 67.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.11M, and float is at 17.92M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 58.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is CPMG INC with over 3.11 million shares valued at $5.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.06% of the APEN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.91 million shares valued at $3.23 million to account for 7.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Stonepine Capital Management, LLC which holds 1.43 million shares representing 5.53% and valued at over $2.41 million, while Gagnon Securities, LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.04 million with a market value of $1.76 million.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGaughy R Kent Jr, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McGaughy R Kent Jr bought 1,780,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 17 at a price of $1.25 per share for a total of $2.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.71 million shares.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 17 that CPMG Inc (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,780,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 17 and was made at $1.25 per share for $2.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.71 million shares of the APEN stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (APEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pfizer Inc. (PFE) that is trading 1.44% up over the past 12 months. Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) is -9.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.51% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.33 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.71.