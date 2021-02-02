Which institution holds the most shares in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC)

AtriCure Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRC) is 5.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.17 and a high of $59.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATRC stock was last observed hovering at around $58.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $63.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.65% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -11.26% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $58.97, the stock is 3.00% and 14.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 1.27% at the moment leaves the stock 31.62% off its SMA200. ATRC registered 51.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 44.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.70.

The stock witnessed a 7.53% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.11%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.61% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) has around 730 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $210.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.57% and -1.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AtriCure Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.29 with sales reaching $58.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Top Institutional Holders

260 institutions hold shares in AtriCure Inc. (ATRC), with 1.32M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.94% while institutional investors hold 98.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.01M, and float is at 43.49M with Short Float at 5.36%. Institutions hold 95.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 5.1 million shares valued at $203.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.33% of the ATRC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.57 million shares valued at $142.29 million to account for 7.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fred Alger Management, LLC which holds 2.73 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $109.06 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 2.24 million with a market value of $89.35 million.

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CARREL MICHAEL H, the company’s President, CEO, & Director. SEC filings show that CARREL MICHAEL H sold 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $59.00 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

AtriCure Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that Collar Mark A (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $55.36 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 75558.0 shares of the ATRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Noznesky Justin J (SVP, Mktg & Business Develop) disposed off 23,397 shares at an average price of $53.58 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 42,608 shares of AtriCure Inc. (ATRC).

AtriCure Inc. (ATRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.30% up over the past 12 months. Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) is -14.14% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.43% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.32 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.62.