Which institution holds the most shares in Mercer International Inc. (MERC)

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ: MERC) is 15.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.77 and a high of $12.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The MERC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.04% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -7.91% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.87, the stock is 4.37% and 17.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 5.04% at the moment leaves the stock 42.49% off its SMA200. MERC registered 7.81% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 59.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.32.

The stock witnessed a 16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.53%, and is 1.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) has around 2325 employees, a market worth around $764.55M and $1.36B in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.31. Profit margin for the company is -5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.72% and -5.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.60%).

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mercer International Inc. (MERC) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mercer International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $379.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.60% in year-over-year returns.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Top Institutional Holders

153 institutions hold shares in Mercer International Inc. (MERC), with 28.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.38% while institutional investors hold 90.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.80M, and float is at 37.30M with Short Float at 1.14%. Institutions hold 51.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 16.48 million shares valued at $108.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 25.02% of the MERC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Gates Capital Management, Inc. with 6.5 million shares valued at $42.88 million to account for 9.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 5.03 million shares representing 7.64% and valued at over $33.2 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 3.95 million with a market value of $26.07 million.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Mercer International Inc. (MERC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wallace Alan C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wallace Alan C. bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $6.74 per share for a total of $40440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14000.0 shares.

Mercer International Inc. (MERC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Colfax Corporation (CFX) that is trading 9.16% up over the past 12 months. Domtar Corporation (UFS) is -11.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -29.11% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.35.