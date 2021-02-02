Which institution holds the most shares in Morningstar Inc. (MORN)

Morningstar Inc. (NASDAQ: MORN) is 3.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.59 and a high of $244.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The MORN stock was last observed hovering at around $229.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.52% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -219.21% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -219.21% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $239.41, the stock is 4.36% and 10.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock 37.31% off its SMA200. MORN registered 52.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $225.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $187.45.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.30%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) has around 7692 employees, a market worth around $10.33B and $1.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.88. Profit margin for the company is 13.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.37% and -1.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Morningstar Inc. (MORN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Morningstar Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.20% this year.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Morningstar Inc. (MORN), with 19.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.42% while institutional investors hold 91.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.90M, and float is at 22.95M with Short Float at 0.67%. Institutions hold 49.10% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.84 million shares valued at $296.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.30% of the MORN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 1.81 million shares valued at $291.02 million to account for 4.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 1.5 million shares representing 3.51% and valued at over $241.5 million, while BAMCO Inc. holds 3.13% of the shares totaling 1.34 million with a market value of $215.52 million.

Morningstar Inc. (MORN) Insider Activity

A total of 287 insider transactions have happened at Morningstar Inc. (MORN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 272 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mansueto Joseph D, the company’s Executive Chairman. SEC filings show that Mansueto Joseph D sold 4,973 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 28 at a price of $222.86 per share for a total of $1.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19.24 million shares.

Morningstar Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 24 that Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) sold a total of 8,266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 24 and was made at $222.11 per share for $1.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19.25 million shares of the MORN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 23, Mansueto Joseph D (Executive Chairman) disposed off 10,657 shares at an average price of $223.16 for $2.38 million. The insider now directly holds 19,254,169 shares of Morningstar Inc. (MORN).

Morningstar Inc. (MORN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading 42.22% up over the past 12 months. MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is 45.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.88% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.29.