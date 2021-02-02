Which institution holds the most shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: OPP) is 1.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.56 and a high of $17.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The OPP stock was last observed hovering at around $14.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is 1.01% and 1.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 4.35% off its SMA200. OPP registered -13.10% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.15.

The stock witnessed a 1.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.36%, and is 1.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.15% over the week and 1.25% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 38.16% and -15.03% from its 52-week high.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) Analyst Forecasts

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) Top Institutional Holders

48 institutions hold shares in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP), with institutional investors hold 22.58% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 22.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 0.76 million shares valued at $10.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.70% of the OPP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Foundation Advisors with 0.34 million shares valued at $4.6 million to account for 2.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 0.33 million shares representing 2.48% and valued at over $4.56 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 1.43% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $2.62 million.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Swanson David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Swanson David bought 1,065 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $14.10 per share for a total of $15017.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1065.0 shares.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 20 that Galley Patrick W. (Portfolio Manager) bought a total of 3,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 20 and was made at $14.89 per share for $46172.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11719.0 shares of the OPP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Galley Patrick W. (Portfolio Manager) acquired 3,700 shares at an average price of $14.90 for $55130.0. The insider now directly holds 16,319 shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc. (OPP).