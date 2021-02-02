Which institution holds the most shares in Team Inc. (TISI)

Team Inc. (NYSE: TISI) is -2.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.75 and a high of $14.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The TISI stock was last observed hovering at around $9.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -18.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.66, the stock is -3.37% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.89% at the moment leaves the stock 55.66% off its SMA200. TISI registered -21.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.55.

The stock witnessed a -4.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 86.69%, and is -6.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.97% over the week and 7.14% over the month.

Team Inc. (TISI) has around 5700 employees, a market worth around $353.59M and $933.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 184.27% and -24.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.30%).

Team Inc. (TISI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Team Inc. (TISI) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Team Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.1 with sales reaching $231.74M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -24.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -19.50% in year-over-year returns.

Team Inc. (TISI) Top Institutional Holders

177 institutions hold shares in Team Inc. (TISI), with 1M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.27% while institutional investors hold 89.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.63M, and float is at 29.63M with Short Float at 3.58%. Institutions hold 86.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.57 million shares valued at $25.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the TISI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC with 2.46 million shares valued at $13.54 million to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.87 million shares representing 6.12% and valued at over $10.31 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 6.09% of the shares totaling 1.87 million with a market value of $10.26 million.

Team Inc. (TISI) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Team Inc. (TISI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lescroart Emmett J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lescroart Emmett J sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $10.71 per share for a total of $0.43 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12639.0 shares.

Team Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 12 that WATERS LOUIS A (Director) bought a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 12 and was made at $8.10 per share for $0.41 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the TISI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Gatti Amerino (Chairman & CEO) acquired 13,000 shares at an average price of $7.38 for $95940.0. The insider now directly holds 92,383 shares of Team Inc. (TISI).

Team Inc. (TISI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mistras Group Inc. (MG) that is trading -36.04% down over the past 12 months. ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is 0.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.73% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.39.