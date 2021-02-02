Which Institutions Own Shares In Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)?

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE: GTES) is 12.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.42 and a high of $16.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The GTES stock was last observed hovering at around $14.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.16% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.93% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.41, the stock is 1.89% and 6.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 2.05% at the moment leaves the stock 26.14% off its SMA200. GTES registered 15.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.30.

The stock witnessed a 12.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.20%, and is -2.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.83% over the week and 4.56% over the month.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) has around 14700 employees, a market worth around $4.37B and $2.72B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.29 and Fwd P/E is 15.75. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 165.87% and -12.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.00%).

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $725.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 184.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink 0.00% in year-over-year returns.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Top Institutional Holders

167 institutions hold shares in Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES), with 543.78k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 100.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 290.77M, and float is at 290.25M with Short Float at 0.08%. Institutions hold 100.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 246.39 million shares valued at $2.74 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 84.73% of the GTES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Janus Henderson Group PLC with 7.46 million shares valued at $82.98 million to account for 2.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cooke & Bieler, Inc which holds 4.28 million shares representing 1.47% and valued at over $47.6 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 1.46% of the shares totaling 4.23 million with a market value of $47.07 million.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blackstone Group Inc, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Group Inc bought 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 at a price of $9.56 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.4 million shares.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 22 that Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) bought a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 22 and was made at $9.56 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.4 million shares of the GTES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21, Omaha Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. (10% Owner) acquired 700 shares at an average price of $9.73 for $6811.0. The insider now directly holds 2,389,208 shares of Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES).