Which Institutions Own Shares In Invacare Corporation (IVC)?

Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) is 12.40% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.90 and a high of $10.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The IVC stock was last observed hovering at around $9.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.7% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.82% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.55% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.06, the stock is 2.50% and 9.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 7.48% at the moment leaves the stock 32.29% off its SMA200. IVC registered 30.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.02.

The stock witnessed a 16.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.92%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 6.94% over the month.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) has around 3900 employees, a market worth around $345.76M and $859.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.95% and -8.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.60%).

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Invacare Corporation (IVC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Invacare Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.2 with sales reaching $215.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.40% in year-over-year returns.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Top Institutional Holders

198 institutions hold shares in Invacare Corporation (IVC), with 1.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.76% while institutional investors hold 117.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.42M, and float is at 26.78M with Short Float at 17.09%. Institutions hold 112.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DG Capital Management, LLC with over 15.97 million shares valued at $120.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 46.42% of the IVC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 5.04 million shares valued at $37.9 million to account for 14.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.42 million shares representing 7.02% and valued at over $18.18 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.69% of the shares totaling 2.3 million with a market value of $17.31 million.

Invacare Corporation (IVC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Invacare Corporation (IVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LaPlaca Anthony, the company’s Sr. VP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that LaPlaca Anthony sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $10.95 per share for a total of $1095.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74269.0 shares.

Invacare Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that LaPlaca Anthony (Sr. VP and General Counsel) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $10.45 per share for $15675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 74369.0 shares of the IVC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, LaPlaca Anthony (Sr. VP and General Counsel) disposed off 7,500 shares at an average price of $9.93 for $74475.0. The insider now directly holds 75,869 shares of Invacare Corporation (IVC).

Invacare Corporation (IVC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. (HRC) that is trading -10.26% down over the past 12 months. Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (AHPI) is 82.78% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.97% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 20.98.