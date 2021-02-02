Which Institutions Own Shares In Saia Inc. (SAIA)?

Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is 1.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.46 and a high of $203.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAIA stock was last observed hovering at around $176.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.6% off its average median price target of $185.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.97% off the consensus price target high of $232.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -103.72% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $183.35, the stock is -2.79% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing 3.73% at the moment leaves the stock 33.06% off its SMA200. SAIA registered 110.51% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $186.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $153.68.

The stock witnessed a 0.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.76%, and is -5.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) has around 10400 employees, a market worth around $4.90B and $1.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.74 and Fwd P/E is 28.90. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 198.32% and -9.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Saia Inc. (SAIA) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Saia Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $474.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.10% in year-over-year returns.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in Saia Inc. (SAIA), with 207.5k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.80% while institutional investors hold 105.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.15M, and float is at 25.95M with Short Float at 2.29%. Institutions hold 104.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.84 million shares valued at $484.96 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.70% of the SAIA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.65 million shares valued at $334.1 million to account for 10.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.28 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $161.64 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 1.17 million with a market value of $147.31 million.

Saia Inc. (SAIA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Saia Inc. (SAIA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ODELL RICHARD D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ODELL RICHARD D sold 3,687 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $171.75 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19106.0 shares.

Saia Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that ODELL RICHARD D (Director) sold a total of 15,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $169.32 per share for $2.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19106.0 shares of the SAIA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 06, WARD JEFFREY C (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $166.13 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 7,579 shares of Saia Inc. (SAIA).

Saia Inc. (SAIA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) that is 137.17% higher over the past 12 months. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is 52.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.84% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.71.