Which Institutions Own Shares In Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR)?

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: STRR) is 3.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.99 and a high of $8.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The STRR stock was last observed hovering at around $3.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.75% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 38.33% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.70, the stock is 8.68% and 21.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 4.52% at the moment leaves the stock 31.43% off its SMA200. STRR registered 29.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3947 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1952.

The stock witnessed a 29.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.41%, and is -3.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.82% over the week and 10.61% over the month.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) has around 618 employees, a market worth around $16.43M and $117.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.93. Profit margin for the company is -7.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.93% and -58.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.90%).

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $33.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Top Institutional Holders

16 institutions hold shares in Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR), with 342.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.20% while institutional investors hold 12.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.72M, and float is at 4.42M with Short Float at 2.68%. Institutions hold 11.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cannell Capital LLC with over 0.18 million shares valued at $0.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.69% of the STRR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.12 million shares valued at $0.3 million to account for 2.57% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.1 million shares representing 2.17% and valued at over $0.26 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.95% of the shares totaling 45011.0 with a market value of $0.11 million.

Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Star Equity Holdings Inc. (STRR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times.