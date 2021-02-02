Who are the Institutional Holders in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)?

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is 12.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.77 and a high of $38.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The APOG stock was last observed hovering at around $35.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.39% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.5% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -26.75% lower than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.49, the stock is -0.45% and 11.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock 44.29% off its SMA200. APOG registered 11.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26.20.

The stock witnessed a 10.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 47.88%, and is -5.66% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 3.97% over the month.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $939.78M and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.41 and Fwd P/E is 13.69. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 157.79% and -8.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $310.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Top Institutional Holders

246 institutions hold shares in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG), with 817.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.14% while institutional investors hold 97.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.88M, and float is at 25.13M with Short Float at 4.78%. Institutions hold 94.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.83 million shares valued at $81.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.73% of the APOG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.56 million shares valued at $54.74 million to account for 9.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC which holds 2.13 million shares representing 8.18% and valued at over $45.44 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.06% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $33.66 million.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALDRICH BERNARD P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ALDRICH BERNARD P sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 23 at a price of $32.51 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15652.0 shares.

Apogee Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Puishys Joseph F. (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) sold a total of 58,883 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $25.56 per share for $1.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the APOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 09, Puishys Joseph F. (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) disposed off 41,458 shares at an average price of $25.99 for $1.08 million. The insider now directly holds 155,460 shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG).

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alcoa Corporation (AA) that is trading 34.91% up over the past 12 months. CRH plc (CRH) is 13.43% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.83% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.58.