Who are the Institutional Holders in Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ)?

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ) is 2.84% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.25 and a high of $45.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRQ stock was last observed hovering at around $30.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $30.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.84% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -17.15% lower than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.46, the stock is -6.19% and -4.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 0.02% off its SMA200. DRQ registered -25.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.44.

The stock witnessed a 2.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.81%, and is -5.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 4.91% over the month.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) has around 1639 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $386.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 15230.00. Profit margin for the company is -3.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.90% and -32.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.50%).

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dril-Quip Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $88.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 101.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.60% in year-over-year returns.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Top Institutional Holders

261 institutions hold shares in Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ), with 664.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 106.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 34.43M with Short Float at 4.91%. Institutions hold 104.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.27 million shares valued at $130.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.02% of the DRQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.82 million shares valued at $94.46 million to account for 10.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC which holds 3.69 million shares representing 10.52% and valued at over $91.41 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 7.36% of the shares totaling 2.58 million with a market value of $63.97 million.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHUKIS A P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SHUKIS A P sold 1,814 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 29 at a price of $23.61 per share for a total of $42829.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24314.0 shares.

Dril-Quip Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Kumar Raj (VP – CFO) sold a total of 2,496 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $23.62 per share for $58956.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30942.0 shares of the DRQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 29, Webster James C. (VP – Gen Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 12,437 shares at an average price of $23.60 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 74,622 shares of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ).

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Flotek Industries Inc. (FTK) that is trading 17.65% up over the past 12 months. Schlumberger Limited (SLB) is -33.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.37% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.69.